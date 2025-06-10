"I will not tolerate such disrespect." Trump threatened protesters in Los Angeles

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has vowed to retaliate against protesters in Los Angeles if they show disrespect for the National Guard, he wrote on his Truth Social network.

According to him, protesters allegedly regularly "spit in the face" of National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers.

"The rebels have a tendency to spit in the faces of the National Guard/Fighters and others. These patriots are told to put up with it, that's just the way life is. But not under the Trump administration. If they spit, we will hit. And I promise they will get more than ever before. I will not tolerate such disrespect!" Trump wrote.

Trump previously said he considered the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles a "great decision" and criticized Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom , who opposed it.

He called the mayor and governor "very incompetent" and said they should thank him for deploying the National Guard.

The day before, the governor of California criticized Trump and announced that his state was suing the head of state.

The governor also published a photo of National Guard troops, whom Trump sent to Los Angeles due to protests.

Military (Photo: x.com/GavinNewsom)

"You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water, and a place to sleep. And here they are – forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of each other," the governor wrote.