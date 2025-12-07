A failed military coup took place in a country where the last successful one was more than 50 years ago

Patrice Talon (Photo: Andre Borges / EPA)

On Sunday, December 7, Benin's president Patrice Talon said that the government and armed forces of this African country had prevented a coup attempt organized by a group of soldiers. The politician promised to punish those involved, reports Reuters.

Talon's evening announcement came about 12 hours after the first shots were fired in several neighborhoods of the country's largest city, Cotonou, and soldiers went on state television to announce that they had removed the president from power.

The rapid mobilization of forces loyal to the government "allowed us to stop these adventurers," Talon also said on state television.

"This betrayal will not go unpunished," the politician said.

The coup attempt was the latest threat to democratic rule in the region, where in recent years the military has seized power in Benin's neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as in Mali, Guinea, and, just a month ago, Guinea-Bissau.

However, this event was an unexpected turnaround in Benin, where the last successful rebellion took place more than 50 years ago in 1972.

Earlier, a government spokesman said that as of noon on Sunday, 14 people had been arrested in connection with the coup attempt, without giving details.

The event took place against the backdrop of Benin's preparations for the presidential elections scheduled for April 2026, which will mark the end of the term of the current head of state, Talon, who has been in power since 2016.

In their televised address, the organizers of the rebellion mentioned the deteriorating security situation in the north of the country "combined with the neglect and disregard for our fallen comrades-in-arms."

Talon is credited with reviving the country's economy, but Benin has seen an increase in jihadist attacks that have caused devastation in Mali and Burkina Faso.