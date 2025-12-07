Militants killed more than a hundred adults and children in Sudan. Among the targets were a kindergarten and a hospital

Sudan (Illustrative photo: Sara Creta / EPA)

In Sudan, where the civil war is raging, militants from the Rapid Response Force (RSF) group attacked a kindergarten and other facilities in a province in the south of the country, killing at least 116 people. About reported al Jazeera TV channel, citing a local official.

Among the victims of the attack were 46 children attending a preschool, said the executive head of Kalogi village in South Kordofan state.

Two military interlocutors in the government's Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) also told the media that the RSF attacked the kindergarten on December 4 and then attacked civilians who had gathered to provide assistance.

According to the interlocutors, the city hospital and a government building were also hit.

Due to the disruption of communications in the area, it is difficult to obtain information on casualties, but there are fears that the death toll could rise further, the sources said.

Earlier, on December 4, the Sudan Physicians Network reported that at least nine people, including four children and two women, were killed in deliberate kamikaze drone strikes on a kindergarten and several civilian targets by RSF forces and their allied group in Kaloga: "This attack constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and is a continuation of the targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure."

The next day, doctors reported that paramedics who arrived at the scene were also hit in a "second unexpected attack."

An Al Jazeera journalist in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, reported that the death toll continued to rise after the first reports due to difficulties in providing medical care to the wounded.

According to her, Kordofan has become the "scene of intense fighting between the army and the RSF in the past few weeks" after the RSF captured El-Fasher, the last major military-controlled town in the Darfur region of western Sudan, in November. She added that Kordofan is "quite strategic for both sides."

The new strike is the latest in a series of atrocities against civilians accused of being committed by the RSF during the brutal civil war, which is now in its third year. Government forces, the SAF, are also accused of committing war crimes.