A nationwide "No Kings" rally will be held on Trump's birthday

The only city that has not planned a protest is Washington, where a military parade will be held at that time.

Online map with pre-approved rally locations (Screenshot: No Kings)

A nationwide "No Kings" protest is planned for US President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14. Events will take place in all 50 states, as well as in some countries abroad, Axios reports .

More than 100 human rights groups have joined the organization of the No Kings rallies.

"'No Kings' is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to public parks, we are taking action to reject authoritarianism," the organizers wrote on the initiative's website .

They estimate that millions of people will protest at more than 1,800 rallies in all 50 states and commonwealths, including Puerto Rico. Actions are also planned in several other countries, including Colombia, Malawi, Italy, Portugal, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The organizers only missed Washington, D.C., where a military parade is scheduled for June 14 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and Trump's birthday.

"The choice to hold 'No Kings' events in every city except Washington is a deliberate decision to focus on contrast and not give the Trump administration the opportunity to incite conflict and then focus on it," organizers said.

In parallel, another protest campaign, "Drive Out the Clowns," organized by Women's March, will take place.

"June 14 is our chance to show the absurdity of the MAGA regime and the clowns who lead it," the organization said.