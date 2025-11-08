A number of trains are significantly delayed due to the Russian attack in Poltava region – schedule

Ukrzaliznytsia reports long train delays due to damage to the network of several railway sections

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian strikes have damaged the railroad infrastructure in Poltava region, causing a number of trains to be significantly delayed. About reported national carrier Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to him, there is no electricity at several stations, and the overhead line is damaged in several areas.

"Because of this, a number of trains will experience significant delays on the way, as only diesel locomotives can move through these sections. Suburban trains in Poltava and Kharkiv regions will also run with possible delays of approximately 1.5-2 hours," the post says.

As of 8:00 a.m., UZ reports the following delays in long-distance trains:

→ No. 720 Kyiv – Kharkiv +6:30 h;

→ No. 22/21 Kharkiv – Lviv + 2:30 hrs;

→ No. 111/112 Lviv – Izyum + 5 hours;

→ No. 63/64 Lviv – Kharkiv + 5 hours;

→ No. 103/104 Husarivka – Lviv +4 hours;

→ No. 17/18 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv +3:40 h;

→ № 227/228 Husarivka – Ivano-Frankivsk +3:30 h.

For passengers of trains No. 725 Kharkiv – Kyiv Intercity+, it is promised to organize boarding in Poltava, where they will be taken by electric train. Accordingly, those traveling by train #720 Kyiv – Kharkiv Intercity+ will be taken to the Kharkiv terminus by electric train from Poltava.

Also, the carrier adds, due to the consequences of Russian strikes, train #72/71 Lviv – Pavlohrad will run to Samar-Dniprovsky station.

"We are already doing everything we can to reduce the backlog," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Current information on train delays can be found at on the UZ website.