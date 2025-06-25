A Russian drone with the latest technology from Iran was shot down in Ukraine

Experts suggest that Iran sold Russia a new UAV for combat testing in Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

A Russian drone with new Iranian technology developed last year was shot down in Ukraine. The UAV is particularly resistant to jamming and has a number of other improvements, the head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies" Serhiy Beskrestnov told the Associated Press.

He said the new drone had an advanced camera, an artificial intelligence-based computing platform, and radio communications that allowed an operator to remotely control it from Russia. The drone's AI could help it navigate autonomously if communications were lost.

The UAV also featured new anti-jamming technology that Beskretnov said was developed in Iran over the past year. The technology made the drone more resistant to Ukrainian electronic warfare.

The new UAV was white in color, unlike most Russian drones, which are painted black.

Beskrestnov suggested that Russia plans to use the latest drone to attack "critical infrastructure," including power line towers.

Other experts the agency spoke with suggested that Iran had sold new drones to Russia for combat testing.