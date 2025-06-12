A "secret" meeting to be held in Sweden to discuss the future of Ukraine – RMF24

The meeting will be held in a closed format without the presence of the media and statements afterwards

Mark Rutte (Photo: ERA/OLIVER HOSLET)

On June 12, a "secret meeting" of the Bilderberg Group will begin in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to discuss, among other things, the future of Ukraine. This was reported by RMF24.

The meeting will start on June 12 and last until June 15. It will be "secret" as it will be held at the Grand Hotel without broadcasts of debates and press conferences.

The meeting is expected to be attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Minister of Finance of Norway and former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Speaker of the Bundestag.

The topics of discussion are reported to include Euro-Atlantic relations, the future of Ukraine, the US economy, Europe, the Middle East, as well as defense innovation, artificial intelligence, and migration issues.