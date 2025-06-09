Polish Foreign Minister believes that Nawrocki's election victory will not disrupt the fight against Russia

Radosław Sikorski said that the newly elected president could contribute to improving relations with Hungary

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

Poland will not abandon its support for Ukraine and its role in the European Union despite the fact that the ruling party's presidential candidate lost the presidential election. This opinion was expressed by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with the Politico newspaper.

"The presidency, as before, is in the hands of the opposition," Sikorski said after Karol Navroczky's victory in last week's presidential election, but insisted that a common position could be found on key geopolitical issues.

The Foreign Minister recalled that most of the defense contracts currently financed by Warsaw were signed under the previous government.

"Therefore, I expect that he [Navroksky] will support the defense," he said.

According to him, the newly elected president of Poland "clearly agrees with the national consensus that Russia needs to be contained."

Sikorski also believes that Nawrocki can help improve relations with US President Donald Trump and Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban .

Sikorsky added that if Navrosky "can convince Orban that Ukraine should be supported, that these vetoes [regarding Kyiv's accession to the EU] should be lifted, that Ukraine should be integrated into the West, we will be very happy and will support the newly elected president on this issue."

The media recalled that Nawrocki, a political newcomer who secured the support of the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, was supported by senior Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem, who publicly urged Poles to vote for him.