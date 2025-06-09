Rutte: Ceasefire in Ukraine increases risks for NATO
An end or prolonged pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war will allow Russia to increase its weapons stockpiles, increasing the risks for NATO member states, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a briefing.
Rutte answered affirmatively to a journalist's question about whether it is fair to consider a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine a risk for NATO, since the Russian-Ukrainian war does not allow Russia to increase its weapons stockpiles.
"This is a statement of fact, I think," Rutte said.
According to him, NATO assumes that Russia is building up stockpiles even during military operations in Ukraine, but this is "a debatable issue."
- On May 26, Rutte expressed hope that Alliance members would agree to a common defense spending target of 5% of GDP.
- On June 9, Rutte said that Russia is building up its military capabilities , including increasing the production of tanks, armored vehicles, and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.