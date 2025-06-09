Rutte: Ceasefire in Ukraine increases risks for NATO

The end of the war in Ukraine will allow Russia to build up significant weapons stocks

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

An end or prolonged pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war will allow Russia to increase its weapons stockpiles, increasing the risks for NATO member states, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a briefing.

Rutte answered affirmatively to a journalist's question about whether it is fair to consider a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine a risk for NATO, since the Russian-Ukrainian war does not allow Russia to increase its weapons stockpiles.

"This is a statement of fact, I think," Rutte said.

Read also Will Russia attack NATO after the war with Ukraine – a fresh assessment by the State Duma

According to him, NATO assumes that Russia is building up stockpiles even during military operations in Ukraine, but this is "a debatable issue."