A serious accident occurred in North Korea during the launch of a new destroyer
A serious accident occurred at the launching ceremony of a new North Korean destroyer, which leader Kim Jong-un called a "criminal act," the South China Morning Post reported .
The launching of the 5,000-ton destroyer took place in the eastern port city of Chongjin on May 21. The ceremony was watched by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un .
According to North Korean state media, an accident occurred in the process, resulting in "some sections of the warship's bottom being crushed," leading to "the warship's imbalance."
Kim Jong-un called the incident a "criminal act caused by absolute negligence" and warned that it "cannot be tolerated."
He said that the officials' "irresponsible mistakes" would be "considered at the plenary session of the party's Central Committee to be held next month."
The North Korean leader ordered officials to fully restore the warship before the meeting, calling the task "a political mission directly related to state power."
Last month, Pyongyang unveiled a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel called the Choe Hyon. These warships are capable of performing a range of combat operations, such as air defense and ground attack, and pose a serious threat to South Korea and Japan.
Senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification Hong Min believes that Russia helped build the DPRK warships, probably supplying "parts, materials, designs, or even all of these."
- On March 9, North Korea first showed off a 6,000-ton nuclear submarine capable of carrying ten missiles.
- On April 16, it was reported that North Korea earned over $20 billion from Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- On May 8, North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test, possibly aimed at Russia, Reuters reports.
- On May 19, South Korea said that North Korea may have received technological assistance from Russia in developing a new air-to-air missile.