A source from the Presidential Administration names the main obstacle to the appointment of Koretskyi as the new energy minister

The decision to appoint the head of Naftogaz to the Ministry of Energy was not made because ‘it is important to maintain stability’ in the state-owned enterprise he heads, an interlocutor told LIGA.net

Serhiy Koretskyi (Photo: Naftogaz press service)

The head of the board of the state-owned company was considered among the candidates for the post of the new Minister of Energy "Naftogaz Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi, but no decision was made, said for text LIGA.net an interlocutor in the Presidential Office.

He confirmed Koretskyi's candidacy for the post of head of the Energy Ministry, but named the main obstacle to this.

According to him, Koretskyi was indeed considered for the position, but the decision was never made because "it is important to maintain stability in Naftogaz."

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, MP from Servants of the people Andriy Gerus also said LIGA.net also commented on Koretskyi's candidacy: "The Prime Minister [Yulia Svyrydenko] has been talking to me about who would be the best candidate for the post of energy minister in this situation. I think Koretskyi is a strong option. He is competent, experienced and has a good reputation."

At the same time, the head of Naftogaz did not comment on this topic, and the NJSC's press service noted that Koretskyi has been heading the company for a short time, and his main task now is to ensure stable operation.