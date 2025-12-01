"Who among normal people needs this at all?" Source reveals the problem with ministerial candidates

The LIGA.net interviewee said that in order for a candidate for a ministerial post to appear, guarantees of "changing the rules of the game" in the government are needed

Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk (Illustrative photo: Ministry of Energy)

The real problem with the appointment of new ministers of energy and justice is not the lack of candidates, but the conditions offered to them. About this for text by LIGA.net said an interlocutor in the energy industry.

"The candidate will not appear until the guarantees of changing the rules of the game are publicly announced. What candidate would want to go to the government of [prime minister] Svyrydenko to act as a Hrynchuk in this Ministry [of Energy]? And who among normal people needs this at all?" he said.

Ex-ministers of Energy, Hrynchuk, and Justice, Herman Galushchenko (Prior to this position, he also headed the Ministry of Energy), dismissed through anti-corruption investigation regarding a state-owned enterprise Energoatom ("Mindichgate").

However, the LIGA.net's interlocutor doubts that the government is really ready to fight corruption in the energy sector.

"No one said that the problem was corruption, we will change all this. It was said that we will change supervisory boards, we will appoint managers somewhere. What about corruption?" he said.