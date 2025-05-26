A train exploded in the Belgorod region: it hit an explosive device, railway traffic was stopped

There were allegedly no injuries in the explosion, claims the Russian governor.

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

On the evening of May 25, a train exploded in the Novooskilsky district of the Belgorod region of Russia after it ran over an explosive device, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported.

According to a Russian official, the explosives were planted under the tracks. The explosion occurred, but there were no injuries.

Gladkov added that as a result of the incident, the contact network of the railway track was damaged, and train traffic was suspended.

Subsequently, the Southeastern Railway reported that restoration work was underway at the site of the explosion. They noted that no rolling stock had been involved.

"An operational headquarters was formed at the South-Western Railway to eliminate the consequences of the incident," the railway said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies were also working at the scene.

Several trains were also delayed as a result of the explosion – suburban train No. 6715 Stary Oskol – Valuyki, passenger train No. 392 Valuyki – Kursk.

According to the propaganda channel Shot, the explosion occurred at around 7:00 p.m. As a result, a power line support fell onto the tracks and damaged the railway contact network.

In January 2025, a locomotive that the Russians used to transport military cargo was destroyed in St. Petersburg.

On May 25, the GUR reported that Ukrainian strike drones hit a Russian freight train transporting fuel in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.