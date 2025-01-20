Ukrainian intel: Locomotive used for Russian logistics destroyed in Saint Petersburg – video
A locomotive used by Russian forces to transport military cargo was destroyed in Saint Petersburg, according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU), which also released a video of the incident.
Intelligence reports indicate that on January 18, a 3M62U locomotive was destroyed at the Ruchyi tram depot in Saint Petersburg. The locomotive was part of the logistical support for the Russian occupying army.
The fire destroyed the control system. The locomotive, which had been used to transport weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, is beyond repair, DIU stated.
- December 11, 2024: DIU reported that two mainline diesel locomotives supporting Russian military logistics were burned in Bryansk.
- December 13, 2024: A destructive fire in Krasnodar disabled three Russian locomotives. The next day, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet burned on an airfield in the Krasnodar region.
- December 14, 2024: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a multi-stage special operation in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, destroying 40 enemy fuel tanks worth $4 million to disrupt Russian military logistics.