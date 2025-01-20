A locomotive used by Russian forces to transport military cargo was destroyed in Saint Petersburg, according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU), which also released a video of the incident.

Intelligence reports indicate that on January 18, a 3M62U locomotive was destroyed at the Ruchyi tram depot in Saint Petersburg. The locomotive was part of the logistical support for the Russian occupying army.

The fire destroyed the control system. The locomotive, which had been used to transport weapons, ammunition, and military equipment, is beyond repair, DIU stated.