A Zaporizhzhia resident who immediately after the army began to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced

The person in the case received 15 years in prison for treason

Convicted during detention (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

A 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia was found guilty of high treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing the enemy with information about the location of military and defense facilities. The man worked for the enemy for money and the promise of travel to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office .

As the investigation established, the convict corrected Russian air attacks on Zaporizhia and "disguised" the routes of movement of Ukrainian military and equipment towards the front line for the occupiers.

The 22-year-old former conscript, who previously served in one of the military garrisons of Ukraine, was demobilized in the spring of 2024 and settled in Zaporizhia.

He was subsequently recruited remotely by an employee of the 316th Intelligence Center of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia, based in Sevastopol.

The man came into the field of view of Russian military intelligence through his parents, who remained in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region and are cooperating with the occupation authorities.

In exchange for cooperation, the Russians promised the convict assistance in traveling to the territory of Zaporizhia not controlled by Ukraine, and money.

First, the Russian agent completed a "test" task – he gave the occupiers the geolocation of the military unit in which he was serving.

After that, he began photographing defensive facilities in Zaporizhia and recording their coordinates, as well as monitoring the movement of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces to record the routes, number, and types of weapons.

The SBU counterintelligence detained the man in September 2024 near a defense facility in the "hot pursuit" when he was checking the coordinates of a potential enemy target.

According to the investigation, Russia planned to strike the facility with a guided aerial bomb.

Based on evidence collected by investigators of the Security Service, the court found the suspect guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.