The youngest of the deceased Kazakh citizens was 19 years old, and the oldest was 64 years old

Soldiers of Kazakhstan (Photo: picryl.com)

Russia continues to recruit Kazakh citizens for the war against Ukraine. Currently, 270 Kremlin mercenaries are known to have been killed or disappeared, reports project "I Want to Live" by publishing a list of Kazakhstanis.

According to the project, this list is not complete and exhaustive, as the actual number of dead and missing is likely to be many times higher.

The youngest of the deceased was Andriy Bogomolov, born in 2005, who was 19 years old at the time of his death. The oldest was Oleksandr Yalfimov, a 64-year-old mercenary from the 254th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

It is noted that the Kremlin continues to recruit Kazakh citizens to participate in the war, both in the territory of the republic itself and among Kazakhs living in Russia. The latter are being sought in prisons, as well as among labor migrants and people who have recently received Russian citizenship.

According to the project, in Kazakhstan itself, Russian recruiters operate through direct online advertising and fictitious employment agencies offering "high-paying jobs in Russia."

According to available information, Russia is gradually abandoning recruitment in some "distant" countries, preferring to recruit people in neighboring countries with lower language barriers.

on October 14, "I Want to Live" reported that 1338 Belarusian citizens are fighting against Ukraine on the side of Russia, including at least 314 people have already died