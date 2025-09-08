After Russian strikes, OSCE Permanent Council to meet at Ukraine's request

Kyiv is working "at all international forums" to increase pressure on Moscow, Sybiha said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

In response to Russia's massive attacks, a special meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will be held on September 9, convened at Ukraine's request. About this reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"We are actively working in all international forums to increase international pressure on Russia. Tomorrow, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time, at the request of Ukraine, Finland, the OSCE chairmanship, is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council," the official wrote.

According to him, this meeting will be a response to the recent massive attacks by the Russian Federation, which led to numerous civilian casualties and destruction.

"Russia's atrocities will not go unpunished. Only decisive and consistent pressure on the aggressor, including through tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and join real efforts to end the aggressive war," Sybiha added.

The Foreign Minister thanked the current head of the OSCE, his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, for her "principled position and timely response."

REFERENCE. The OSCE is the world's largest regional intergovernmental security organization. It has observer status at the United Nations. It unites 57 member states from Europe, Asia and North America.