After Russian strikes, OSCE Permanent Council to meet at Ukraine's request
In response to Russia's massive attacks, a special meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will be held on September 9, convened at Ukraine's request. About this reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"We are actively working in all international forums to increase international pressure on Russia. Tomorrow, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time, at the request of Ukraine, Finland, the OSCE chairmanship, is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council," the official wrote.
According to him, this meeting will be a response to the recent massive attacks by the Russian Federation, which led to numerous civilian casualties and destruction.
"Russia's atrocities will not go unpunished. Only decisive and consistent pressure on the aggressor, including through tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and join real efforts to end the aggressive war," Sybiha added.
The Foreign Minister thanked the current head of the OSCE, his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, for her "principled position and timely response."
- Despite its aggression against Ukraine, Russia remains a member of the OSCE. In August, Sybiha noted that Moscow has no place in the organization as it has violated all 10 core principles of the Helsinki Act, which underpin the OSCE.
