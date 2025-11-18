After sabotage, traffic on damaged railroad sections resumed in Poland
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
In Poland, repair work has been completed on two railroad sections where infrastructure damage was reported. This was reported to by Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak in the network X.
According to him, two-track traffic was fully restored at 00:21 (01:21 Kyiv time) on the Sobolev-Zychyn section after the damaged track was repaired .
In addition, on the Zazhetse - Pulawskie Azoty section, specialists completed the repair of the contact network on both tracks at 03:50 (04:50 Kyiv time). Trains are running along the entire line as usual and according to the schedule.
The Minister emphasized that all the necessary infrastructure work has been completed and train traffic on both sections has been restored in full.
- november 16 Poland damaged railroad on the route to the border with Ukraine. Tusk calls the incident an act of sabotage.
- Poland investigates incidents on the railroad as terrorist sabotage in favor of foreign intelligence.
