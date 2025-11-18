After sabotage, traffic on damaged railroad sections resumed in Poland

All work is completed, trains are running according to the schedule

Polish Railways (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Poland, repair work has been completed on two railroad sections where infrastructure damage was reported. This was reported to by Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak in the network X.

According to him, two-track traffic was fully restored at 00:21 (01:21 Kyiv time) on the Sobolev-Zychyn section after the damaged track was repaired .

See also Preparing for Aggression. How sabotage on the Polish railroad affects the ways of supporting Ukraine

In addition, on the Zazhetse - Pulawskie Azoty section, specialists completed the repair of the contact network on both tracks at 03:50 (04:50 Kyiv time). Trains are running along the entire line as usual and according to the schedule.

The Minister emphasized that all the necessary infrastructure work has been completed and train traffic on both sections has been restored in full.