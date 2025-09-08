After September 10, the Kremlin threatens to "deport" Ukrainians in occupation without Russian passports

This is a decree signed by Russian dictator Putin in March 2024

Russian passport (Photo: propaganda media)

After September 10, Ukrainians without Russian passports will be considered "illegal migrants" in the temporarily occupied territories and may be forcibly deported. The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this during a telethon.

According to him, it is a decree of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinsigned in March 2024. It obliges Ukrainian citizens to either obtain a Russian passport or leave the territory by September 10.

Fedorov emphasized that it is virtually impossible to live in the occupied territory without a Russian passport. In particular:

→ people do not have access to emergency medical care;

→ children cannot study, and parents can be deprived of their rights;

→ work is allowed only in limited areas;

→ the absence of a passport at checkpoints or during searches becomes grounds for detention;

→ housing not registered in accordance with Russian law is recognized as "ownerless" and confiscated.

At the same time, he emphasized that even having a Russian passport does not guarantee security.