After Vilnius summit, Zelenskyy announces new defense packages and investments in UAVs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will receive new aid packages from its partners, and investments in weapons production, including drones, are also planned. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Vilnius summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries.

The Head of State said that he had informed his partners about the situation at the front and about Operation Pavlina, implemented by the Security Service of Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that the operation had seriously weakened the Russian army.

See also Kid weaves a "web". How the SBU attacked Russian airfields with drones and what consequences it will have

"Operation Web has shown what modern warfare really looks like and why it is so important to stay ahead in technology. All our joint investments in the production of drones, all our experience on the battlefield, everything we do with our partners – all this strengthens Europe," Zelenskyy emphasized .

According to him, the summit agreed on solutions that will "strengthen our security.".

"There will be new defense packages, there will be new investments in Ukrainian weapons production, especially drones. Ukraine can produce much more, and we see the investments of our partners as a way to provide these partners with access to replenish their arsenals after this war," the president added .

on June 2, Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries.

At the event, the president insisted on strengthening sanctions against Russia if the talks in Istanbul do not yield proper results.