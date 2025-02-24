Agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine is unacceptable for both Europe and Kyiv, Merz says
Friedrich Merz, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany whose CDU/CSU bloc won the parliamentary elections, has expressed opposition to any deal regarding Ukraine that does not involve Ukraine itself, as reported by The Guardian.
Such an agreement would be "unacceptable" for both Ukraine and Europe, he stated.
Merz also reiterated his concerns about the U.S.'s diminishing interest in European affairs, warning that deteriorating relations between Europe and the United States would harm both parties.
He noted that the "America First" policy does not necessarily mean "America alone," emphasizing the importance of continued U.S. engagement in European matters. Merz also warned that if relations between Europe and the United States deteriorate, it will harm not only the EU but also America.
- On February 18, 2025, U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia and agreed to establish negotiating groups to end the war in Ukraine.
- On February 20, President Donald Trump mentioned that Russia holds the "cards" in the negotiations.
- On February 21, the New York Times reported that State Secretary Marco Rubio reassured European allies following the U.S.-Russia meeting.
- On February 24, The Times reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron aimed to persuade Trump not to continue negotiations with Russia.