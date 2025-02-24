Agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine is unacceptable for both Europe and Kyiv, Merz says

German politician says worsening relations with Europe will hurt the United States itself

Friedrich Merz (Photo: x.com/_FriedrichMerz)

Friedrich Merz, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany whose CDU/CSU bloc won the parliamentary elections, has expressed opposition to any deal regarding Ukraine that does not involve Ukraine itself, as reported by The Guardian.

Such an agreement would be "unacceptable" for both Ukraine and Europe, he stated.

Merz also reiterated his concerns about the U.S.'s diminishing interest in European affairs, warning that deteriorating relations between Europe and the United States would harm both parties.

He noted that the "America First" policy does not necessarily mean "America alone," emphasizing the importance of continued U.S. engagement in European matters. Merz also warned that if relations between Europe and the United States deteriorate, it will harm not only the EU but also America.