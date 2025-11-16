An accident occurs while escorting Vance's motorcade – a policeman is in critical condition

US law enforcement officers get into a serious accident while escorting the convoy of the US vice president

J.D. Vance (Photo: Annabelle Gordon / EPA)

On the evening of Friday, November 14, while escorting the motorcade of the US vice president J.D. Vance an accident occurred – a local policeman was critically injured, reports ABC News channel.

The incident occurred in Maryville, Tennessee. Local law enforcement officer Justin Brown and a state police officer were involved in the accident.

The Maryville Police Department reported that citizens at the scene "immediately provided emergency first aid."

"To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown's life last night, we could never thank you enough. You are true heroes," the chief said.

Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery on Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Safety added that an ambulance that was part of the motorcade also stopped and provided immediate medical attention to the officer.

In addition, paramedics examined a state police officer who was also involved in the accident. He was not hospitalized.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Secret Service, which provides security for top officials and their families, confirmed to the media that VP Vance was in the motorcade.

She noted that the agency is "closely monitoring" this serious accident.

The official emphasized that "protectees were not impacted by this incident" and added: "Our thoughts are with those officers, their families and their agencies."