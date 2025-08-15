Propagandists call the cause of the explosion at the enterprise a violation of safety regulations

An explosion has occurred on the territory of the Elastik powder plant in the Ryazan region of Russia, causing deaths and injuries. This was reported by Russian propaganda resources.

According to the propaganda outlet Mash, the explosion occurred around 10:00 a.m. at the enterprise in the village of Lisne in the Shylovskyi district. The entire building of the gunpowder plant's workshop was completely destroyed. A fire broke out at the enterprise.

Propagandists claimed five dead and more than 20 wounded. More than 20 people may be trapped under the rubble.

The occupiers' resources call the cause of the explosion a violation of safety regulations.

Later, Mash propagandists clarified that the cause of the explosion at the Elastic plant was the detonation of a munition during work. The number of victims increased to 74 people.

At the same time, publics publish video of a large-scale fire at the enterprise.

The company was founded in 1962. It used to be a monopolist in the production of aviation ammunition and rockets for multiple launch rocket systems, but was declared bankrupt in 2015. In 2021, Elastica's premises were bought by the private company Razryad, which has licenses for the production, storage, and disposal of explosives.

In October 2021, there was also a explosion at the same enterprise. Almost two dozen people were killed.