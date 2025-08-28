An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Poland. The pilot did not survive – video

The pilot of the plane did not have time to eject and died on the spot, a spokesman for the Polish government said

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: EPA)

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Polish city of Radom during the Radom Air Show. About it reported adam Szlapka, spokesman for the Polish government.

The pilot of the plane did not have time to eject and died on the spot. The spokesperson did not say what caused the crash.

It is now known that Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has gone to the scene of the incident.

Very sad. Reportedly Polish F-16 at Radom pic.twitter.com/N1hmO6UpEs - The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) August 28, 2025

Reference Every two years, on the last weekend of August, the Radom Airport organizes the Radom Air Show event.



The program includes demonstration flights of military aircraft and helicopters from different European countries, as well as a static exhibition of aircraft and other military equipment.



