An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Poland. The pilot did not survive – video
An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Polish city of Radom during the Radom Air Show. About it reported adam Szlapka, spokesman for the Polish government.
The pilot of the plane did not have time to eject and died on the spot. The spokesperson did not say what caused the crash.
It is now known that Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has gone to the scene of the incident.
Very sad. Reportedly Polish F-16 at Radom pic.twitter.com/N1hmO6UpEs- The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) August 28, 2025
ReferenceEvery two years, on the last weekend of August, the Radom Airport organizes the Radom Air Show event.
The program includes demonstration flights of military aircraft and helicopters from different European countries, as well as a static exhibition of aircraft and other military equipment.
Companies from the aircraft industry also take part in the event. The show is organized by the Polish Air Force Command.
- july 29 in Germany a military training helicopter crashed. How to it later became known, two Bundeswehr soldiers were killed – their bodies were found in the river. Another is still missing.
- on August 6, in the US state of Arizona, on the lands of the Navajo tribe, a a medical plane crashed near Chinle airport. Four people were killed.
