An object similar to a radio beacon was found at the entrance to the Coordination Center reception – photo

Law enforcers are establishing the origin and functionality of the electronic device found near the Coordination Center building

The scene (Photo: Coordination Center)

An unknown electronic object, similar to a radio beacon, was found near the entrance to the public reception of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. About it said press service of the Coordination Center and published photos from the scene.

The object was found on Friday evening, December 19, at the entrance to the reception of the Coordination Center in Kyiv. The employees immediately reported the discovery to the police and special specialized services.

The Coordination Center added that an investigative team is working at the site to find out the origin and functionality of the found device.

The Coordination Center's public reception is an open public space created to help families of captured and missing soldiers.

The police did not officially comment on the discovery of the device. LIGA.net sent a request to the National Police, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

REFERENCE A beacon is a small electronic device that transmits a radio signal to determine the location of an object; it is used for navigation, search and monitoring in transportation, logistics, security and rescue systems, and for tracking. The beacon's signal is received by special equipment or via satellite systems, which allows for real-time tracking of movement, and the device can operate autonomously for a long period of time thanks to its own power source.

Photo: Coordination Center

Photo: Coordination Center

Photo: Coordination Center

In September 2024, the SBU announced the detention of a Russian military intelligence agent. According to the special service, the man placed camouflaged video cameras for online adjustment of strikes on Kyiv and for detecting Ukrainian air defense.