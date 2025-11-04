Ukraine has received over 144,000 applications from families of the occupants who disappeared in the war

Russian invaders (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Every day, hundreds of families of missing Russian invaders apply to the project "I Want to Find" of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. This was reported to by the press service of the Coordination Center.

As of the beginning of November, the project received 144,138 requests. According to the Coordination Center, this figure is much lower than the actual number of missing occupants, as not all relatives apply to the project.

From the very beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian authorities have completely ignored the losses and the large number of missing persons among their military. Therefore, Russians are forced to search for their relatives on their own and turn to the project.

For example, in October 2025 alone, 9243 applications were received from the families of the occupiers. This is about 300 applications per day.

Using the information provided by the project, relatives are able to confirm the status of a prisoner or deceased. Since the start of the project in January 2024, 3,017 Russian servicemen have been confirmed to be in Ukrainian captivity, of whom 1,922 have already been exchanged.

In October of this year, the project confirmed that 159 occupants whose relatives had submitted applications were in Ukrainian captivity. Among these prisoners of war are not only Russians but also citizens of other countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and even Egypt.