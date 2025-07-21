An official investigation has been launched in the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade due to a possible violation of military rights

Illustrative photo: 60th Separate Mechanized Inhuliv Brigade

The command of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhuliv Brigade has launched an internal investigation into a possible violation of the rights of servicemen in the unit. This was reported... reported on the brigade's page.

The investigation was launched following a public appeal by Andriy Zoti, the head of the medical station of one of the battalions, who reported possible violations by officials of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

In statement or declaration The serviceman complained about the battalion commander, the chief of staff, the brigade commander, and the head of the brigade's medical service.

According to Zoti, the unit commanders obstructed the discharge of servicemen due to health problems, demanded that medical care not be provided to wounded soldiers, concealed sanitary losses, and exerted pressure on him.

"I am ready to provide testimony and evidence to law enforcement agencies about the blatant violations of the law by the leadership of our brigade and battalion, and their professional incompetence," the medic stated.

According to the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, representatives of control bodies and military police are involved in the inspection.

"The command expresses its willingness to assist in an objective investigation and emphasizes the inadmissibility of pressure on medical personnel or restriction of the rights of servicemen," the brigade leadership stated.

The command stated that if the facts presented are confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the norms of military and criminal legislation of Ukraine.

Regarding the situation / Concerning the situation / About the situation reacted Olha Reshetylova, the presidential commissioner for the protection of the rights of servicemen and their family members.

According to her, the public conflict in the brigade had been brewing for a long time, as the aware rank-and-file and officer corps had been trying for a long time to bring the problems of the units to the attention of the command.

"Regarding the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, I reported to the command at all levels, including the Commander-in-Chief, some time ago. I had a one-hour conversation with the brigade commander beforehand. It didn't help," she wrote.

According to Reshetilova, this is not an isolated incident, and she has appealed to the General Staff with a request to inspect another adjacent unit where a similar situation has arisen.