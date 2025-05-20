Analyst Dickinson explained what signals Trump sent to Kyiv and Moscow

Trump's call (Photo: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO)

The words of US President Donald Trump after his phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only send negative signals for Kyiv. Trump is demonstrating that he believes everything Putin says and is ready to support Russia 100%. Yes LIGA.net described his impressions of the conversation to Atlantic Council research fellow Peter Dickinson.

In his opinion, Trump effectively told Ukraine: "I am not going to impose more sanctions or pressure on Russia."

"He has effectively rejected all pressure from Europe and Ukraine, and is pretending to believe Russia. I don’t think anyone can believe Moscow, but Trump is publicly demonstrating that he believes Putin," Dickinson believes.

Statements by Trump and Putin after the conversation indicate that it was essentially meaningless. Nothing was decided, the analyst believes.

"I would like their conversation to encourage the US to mobilize all sanctions options and sharply increase military assistance to Ukraine. But, unfortunately, everything will be the opposite," the analyst adds.

After a two-hour phone call with Putin on May 19, Trump said he was ready to "back off" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if there was no progress.

Trump did not directly say whether he had tried to persuade Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire during the conversation. At a press conference afterwards at the White House, he reiterated that the Russia-Ukraine war must be "ended somehow."

Trump is probably not ready to put more pressure on Putin to "seriously" sit down at the negotiating table, the Financial Times writes, citing sources informed about Trump's conversation with European leaders.