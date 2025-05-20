FT: European leaders stunned by Trump's statements after conversation with Putin
US President Donald Trump is unlikely to put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "seriously" sit down at the negotiating table, the Financial Times reports, citing people briefed on the conversation with European leaders.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that all participants in the telephone conversation confirmed their readiness to closely support Ukraine on its path to a ceasefire.
At the same time, a person familiar with the conversation said that European leaders were "stunned" by Trump's statements about what had been agreed [with Putin].
The leaders added that "it was obvious" that Trump was not ready to put more pressure on Putin to seriously sit down at the negotiating table.
Two other people briefed on the conversation said Trump made it clear that he would withdraw the United States from the war and leave Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a ceasefire directly.
"He also did not promise future US sanctions against Russia if Putin abandons any attempts at peace," the interlocutors said.
- On May 19, after a conversation with Putin , US President Trump said he was ready to "back off" in the talks between Ukraine and Russia if there was no progress. At the same time, he noted the excellent tone and spirit of the conversation with Putin.
- On the same day, a number of European leaders who were present during President Volodymyr Zelensky's conversation with Trump after his conversation with Putin stated that Europe would increase sanctions pressure on Moscow.
- President Zelenskyy, after talking with Trump, stated that Ukraine is not going to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the four regions, as Putin had previously insisted on.