FT: European leaders stunned by Trump's statements after conversation with Putin

Trump made it clear that he would withdraw the US from Russia's war against Ukraine, some European leaders say

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump is unlikely to put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "seriously" sit down at the negotiating table, the Financial Times reports, citing people briefed on the conversation with European leaders.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that all participants in the telephone conversation confirmed their readiness to closely support Ukraine on its path to a ceasefire.

At the same time, a person familiar with the conversation said that European leaders were "stunned" by Trump's statements about what had been agreed [with Putin].

The leaders added that "it was obvious" that Trump was not ready to put more pressure on Putin to seriously sit down at the negotiating table.

Two other people briefed on the conversation said Trump made it clear that he would withdraw the United States from the war and leave Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a ceasefire directly.

"He also did not promise future US sanctions against Russia if Putin abandons any attempts at peace," the interlocutors said.