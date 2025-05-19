Zelensky after conversation with Trump: There will be no withdrawal of our troops from our territories

The President rejected the possibility of fulfilling dictator Putin's demand for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from territories controlled by Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not going to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from four regions, as previously insisted by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . Zelenskyy said this at a briefing, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

Answering a journalist's question about whether US President Donald Trump , who had a conversation with Putin about the terms of the ceasefire, could agree to these demands, Zelenskyy replied that this was Ukraine's business.

"The question here is not about President Trump, with all due respect. The question is what Ukraine can afford to do and what it cannot. No one will withdraw our troops from our territories," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, he believes that Putin's demand for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicates Russia's unwillingness to end the war.

"Let's be frank, this is what we talked about with European leaders and I talked about with President Trump and his team. If Russia sets conditions to withdraw our own troops from our land, it means they don't want a ceasefire and they don't want the war to end. After all, they clearly understand that Ukraine will not do this," he said.

Zelensky added that after his conversation with Putin, Trump believes that Russia is ready for compromises.