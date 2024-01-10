Russian army lost 800 people and 12 artillery systems in a day – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 366,790 Russians, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army lost 800 people, 39 units of equipment, and 12 artillery systems in a day of fighting on the front. This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, the military reported 77 battles, the Russians continued to advance in the areas of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Staromaiorske, Verbove, and Krynky.

The total losses of the enemy during the great war amounted to:

- personnel – 366,790 (+800),

- tanks – 6038 (+2),

- armored combat vehicles – 11,216 (+13),

- artillery systems – 8684 (+12),

- MLRS – 956 (+2),

- air defense systems – 639 (+1),

- aircraft – 329,

- helicopters – 324,

- tactical UAVs – 6834 (+11),

- cruise missiles – 1805 (+18),

- ships/boats – 23,

- submarines – 1,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 11,575 (+23),

- special equipment – 1336 (+3).

