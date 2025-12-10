Artillery has faded into the background: drones account for 60% of firepower – Syrsky

At the beginning of the invasion, combat operations were conducted using traditional methods, now drones play an important role

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The nature of the war has changed dramatically since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and now drones play a major role in combat. About said commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with ZDFheute Nachrichten.

According to him, at the start of the war, combat operations were conducted using traditional methods – with the participation of battalion groups, tank columns and large infantry units. However, with the emergence of a large number of different types of drones, the situation has completely changed.

He emphasized that today it is impossible to imagine the work of commanders, staffs or decision-making without taking into account the drone factor. Countering drones, as well as destroying enemy vehicles and their launch sites, have become top priorities for every commander.

"This means that this factor has come to the forefront of military operations. Today, drones account for almost 60% of all firepower. Previously, artillery played a leading role, providing up to 80% of the enemy's firepower. Now, artillery has faded into the background, accounting for only 40%, while drones account for 60%," Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that drones are constantly evolving and improving. Many models include elements of artificial intelligence to capture, automatically detect and destroy targets.