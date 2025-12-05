Ukrainian Armed Forces have parity with Russians in drones, but occupants have twice as many artillery shells – Syrysky

As of December, 60% of strikes on the battlefield are carried out by drones, emphasizes the head of the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Ukraine and Russia are using approximately the same number of drones on the battlefield, while the aggressor state still has the upper hand in artillery. This was stated in an interview with the British channel Sky News said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, Russia is firing 4,000 to 5,000 kamikaze drones and 1,500 to 2,000 bomb-dropping drones at Ukrainian troops' positions on the frontline every day.

Syrsky noted that Ukraine responds in the same way, and sometimes to a greater extent.

"In terms of drones, we are now at about parity. We are currently launching slightly more FPV drones than the Russians," he said.

The chief of staff clarified that the Russian Armed Forces still have twice as much artillery ammunition as Ukraine, but the use of drones makes it difficult to use artillery effectively. Currently, 60% of strikes are carried out by drones, he emphasized.

In July, it was reported that Russia uses daily about 27,000 artillery shells of various calibers against the Defense Forces. This is about 1.6 times less than it was almost a year ago.

In August, Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian military is outnumbered by the number of FPV drones.