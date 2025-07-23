Ground Forces explain why it is out of the question to completely replace artillery with drones

There are tasks that can only be performed by artillery units, the Armed Forces stated

Currently, in Russia's war against Ukraine, there can be no question of complete replacement of artillery with drones due to certain limitations of drones' capabilities. This was reported by the Communications Department of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request LIGA.net.

The Command stated that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the tactics and methods of using units involved in fire have changed.

These changes are characterized by the acquisition by UAV units of a significant role in the fire damage to occupiers' personnel and equipment, as well as in long-range strikes on Russian targets.

"Nevertheless, today we cannot talk about the complete replacement of artillery with unmanned systems," the response reads.

The Land Forces clarified that this is due to certain limitations of the use of drones, such as the impact of weather conditions, the range of destruction and the specifics of tasks that can only be performed by artillery units.