Russians use 27,000 artillery shells every day. A year ago, it was one and a half times more

As of July 2025, the ratio between Ukraine and Russia in the use of artillery shells is 1:1.8 in favor of the occupiers

Russian artillery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Since the beginning of this year, Russia has been using about 27,000 artillery shells of various calibers against the Defense Forces every day, the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in response to a request LIGA.net. This is about 1.6 times less than almost a year ago.

According to the command, the occupiers use about 27,000 artillery shells of various calibers every day – and this figure has remained unchanged since the beginning of 2025.

In August 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the occupiers use more than 44,000 artillery rounds per day. At that time, the ratio between Ukraine and Russia was 1:3.

As of July 2025, the ratio is already 1:1.8, but still in favor of the Russian occupation army, according to the response to the request LIGA.net .

The command emphasized that these figures may fluctuate depending on the operational situation and the intensity of Russian offensive actions.

In particular, the highest density of artillery shelling was observed in the Pokrovske, Dobropilske and Toretske directions, and the lowest – in the North Slobozhanske and Prydniprovske directions.

In February, Syrsky reported that in 2024, the advantage of Russian troops in artillery ammunition was about 1:10. But as of February 2025, this ratio had dropped to almost 1:2.

On July 17, the Czech Defense Ministry reported that within the framework of the "Czech initiative" Ukraine received 850,000 artillery shells of various calibers in 2025.