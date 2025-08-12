Zelensky names the ratio of artillery and FPV drones of the Russian army and the Armed Forces
The Russians have an advantage over the Defense Forces in artillery, while the Ukrainian military has a greater number of FPV drones. This was announced during a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.
"As of today, artillery is 1:2.4 in favor of the enemy. FPV drones are 1:1.4 in our favor. We don't have enough money for drones, so for now 1:1.4, although we think 1:2.5 we can easily keep in our favor, even 1:4 could be in our favor," the president said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is now seeking funding from European partners.
Zelensky added that currently the ratio of personnel to numbers is 1:3 in favor of the occupiers.
- On July 3, the Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine is capable of producing up to 10 million drones a year with proper funding.
- Since the beginning of this year Russia has been using about 27,000 artillery shells of various calibers against the Defense Forces every day. This is about 1.6 times less than it was almost a year ago.
