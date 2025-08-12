Zelensky names the ratio of artillery and FPV drones of the Russian army and the Armed Forces

The ratio in FPV drones could be 1:4 in favor of Ukraine, but there is not enough funding, the president stated

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russians have an advantage over the Defense Forces in artillery, while the Ukrainian military has a greater number of FPV drones. This was announced during a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

"As of today, artillery is 1:2.4 in favor of the enemy. FPV drones are 1:1.4 in our favor. We don't have enough money for drones, so for now 1:1.4, although we think 1:2.5 we can easily keep in our favor, even 1:4 could be in our favor," the president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is now seeking funding from European partners.

Zelensky added that currently the ratio of personnel to numbers is 1:3 in favor of the occupiers.