Attempted assassination of Deputy Minister of Health: two more people received suspicions

Investigative actions (Photo: SBI)

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have announced suspicions against a law enforcement officer and an accomplice who sold classified information to prepare the murder of the Deputy Minister of Health. The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reported this.

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer and his accomplice, a resident of Kyiv, sold information from closed databases about the former First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine to customers, which was used in the preparation of his murder.

They are charged with unauthorized sale of restricted information. This is punishable by up to two years in prison. The issue of whether the suspects will be given a preventive measure is being decided.

The State Bureau of Investigation recalled that in October 2024, a woman died in one of the capital's hospitals as a result of serious injuries sustained in a road accident. The then First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day. The woman's two friends believed that the doctor was to blame for her death, so they decided to kill him.

During the preparation, they received information from a Kyiv resident about the official's and his family's whereabouts. He, in turn, received it from a law enforcement officer he knew who had access to closed databases.