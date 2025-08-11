The recognition is based on commitments that Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: president.gov.ua)

The Australian government recognizes Palestine as a state on To the United Nations General Assembly in September. This is stated in the joint statement australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The statement explained that the move is a contribution to international efforts to create two states, end hostilities in Gaza, and release hostages.

Australia recalled that back in 1947, it supported the UN plan to establish Israel and Palestine, and now is the time to implement it to break the "cycle of violence" in the Middle East.

The recognition is based on commitments that Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority: governance reform, the abolition of payments to prisoners, changes in the school curriculum, demilitarization, and elections. The Palestinian authorities also reaffirmed their recognition of Israel's right to exist.

The statement also criticized the government Binyamin Netanyahu for the expansion of illegal settlements, intentions of annexation, and resistance to the creation of a Palestinian state. At the same time, Australia emphasized that Hamas must immediately release the hostages and will have no role in the future of Palestine.

The country has expressed its readiness to work with international partners on a peace plan that will ensure the security of both peoples.