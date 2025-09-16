Axios: Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza

In August, Israel's military-political cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City

IDF (Photo: EPA)

The Israeli army has launched a ground operation to occupy Gaza City and eradicate Hamas. About this Axios reported israeli officials.

A senior Israeli Defense Forces official says that IDF ground troops have entered Gaza City and will be joined by more forces in the coming days.

The publication notes that over the past week, the Israeli military intensified air strikes on Gaza City and leveled dozens of high-rise buildings, which they say were used by Hamas for military purposes.

At the same time, the Israeli Defense Forces called on one million Palestinians in Gaza City to leave and move south to "humanitarian areas." The Israeli Defense Forces reports that about 300,000 Palestinians have left Gaza City so far.