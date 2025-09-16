Axios: Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza
The Israeli army has launched a ground operation to occupy Gaza City and eradicate Hamas. About this Axios reported israeli officials.
A senior Israeli Defense Forces official says that IDF ground troops have entered Gaza City and will be joined by more forces in the coming days.
The publication notes that over the past week, the Israeli military intensified air strikes on Gaza City and leveled dozens of high-rise buildings, which they say were used by Hamas for military purposes.
At the same time, the Israeli Defense Forces called on one million Palestinians in Gaza City to leave and move south to "humanitarian areas." The Israeli Defense Forces reports that about 300,000 Palestinians have left Gaza City so far.
- august 8, 2025 The Independent reported about the new plan of the Israeli Prime Minister to completely seize Gaza. According to the document, the siege of the enclave's capital is to begin on the anniversary of the Hamas invasion on October 7.
- august 20 Israel launched a campaign from the complete capture of Gaza.
- september 9 IDF called on all residents to evacuate from Gaza before the ground operation against Hamas.
