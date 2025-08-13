Axios: Trump is still angry with Putin, and makes pro-Russian statements to make it easier to negotiate
Despite his intentions to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US President Donald Trump is still furious with him. This was reported by Axios with reference to unnamed US officials.
They said that even if Trump's rhetoric sometimes sounds pro-Russian, it is because he believes that such public statements will help him make a deal with Moscow.
One of the interlocutors clarified that the American president is still "angry" with the Russian dictator.
"Trump may not be able to do it [negotiate a war settlement], but he will do his best," the official said, commenting on the upcoming meeting in Alaska.
On August 11, Trump himself said that thanks to his meeting with Putin he would "know for sure" whether a peace treaty could be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Callas says during Alaska meeting August 15, Putin "wants to take a picture" with Trump and delay sanctions, but EU hopes for concrete results after these talks.
