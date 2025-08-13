Axios: Trump is still angry with Putin, and makes pro-Russian statements to make it easier to negotiate

The US president will do everything possible to reach an agreement with the Russian dictator, a media source said

Donald Trump (Photo: Nathan Howard/EPA)

Despite his intentions to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US President Donald Trump is still furious with him. This was reported by Axios with reference to unnamed US officials.

They said that even if Trump's rhetoric sometimes sounds pro-Russian, it is because he believes that such public statements will help him make a deal with Moscow.

One of the interlocutors clarified that the American president is still "angry" with the Russian dictator.

"Trump may not be able to do it [negotiate a war settlement], but he will do his best," the official said, commenting on the upcoming meeting in Alaska.

On August 11, Trump himself said that thanks to his meeting with Putin he would "know for sure" whether a peace treaty could be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war.