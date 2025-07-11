Axios: Trump plans to sell offensive weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine
The President of the United States Donald Trump plans to sell not only Patriot systems to NATO allies, but also offensive weapons. After the sale, these will be supplied to Ukraine. reports Axios, citing a source.
According to two people familiar with the discussions, the plan was proposed at the recent NATO summit and has been discussed with Ukraine and European allies.
One European official confirmed that such a scheme had been discussed, but stated that his government was not aware of any final plan.
However, neither of the interlocutors has yet provided details on when and how these plans will be implemented.
"The U.S. President is sending defensive weapons to NATO. NATO can decide what to do with them. We are not sending weapons to Ukraine," said one U.S. official.
Trump is also considering package of sanctions against Russia, initiated by the senatorBy Lindsey Graham.
However, a White House representative told the publication that Trump would not sign it unless it gave him "100% flexibility" to impose and lift sanctions at his discretion.
- Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine plans to buy weapons from allies, in particular, Patriot systems. They may be financed by Germany, Norway, and a number of other countries.
- US Secretary of State Rubio reported that The US plans to convince its NATO allies. to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine. Some countries have the systems, but they don't want to transfer them.
- According to Reuters, Trump may for the first time... use the president's authority to provide military assistance to Ukraine for an amount of about $300 million. Among other things, it may concern missiles for Patriot.