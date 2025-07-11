Axios: Trump plans to sell offensive weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine

The US President is ready to supply Ukraine with more than just Patriot systems through NATO.

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The President of the United States Donald Trump plans to sell not only Patriot systems to NATO allies, but also offensive weapons. After the sale, these will be supplied to Ukraine. reports Axios, citing a source.

According to two people familiar with the discussions, the plan was proposed at the recent NATO summit and has been discussed with Ukraine and European allies.

One European official confirmed that such a scheme had been discussed, but stated that his government was not aware of any final plan.

However, neither of the interlocutors has yet provided details on when and how these plans will be implemented.

"The U.S. President is sending defensive weapons to NATO. NATO can decide what to do with them. We are not sending weapons to Ukraine," said one U.S. official.

Trump is also considering package of sanctions against Russia, initiated by the senatorBy Lindsey Graham.

However, a White House representative told the publication that Trump would not sign it unless it gave him "100% flexibility" to impose and lift sanctions at his discretion.