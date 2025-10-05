Babiš speaks about Ukraine after his victory in the Czech Republic: We will continue to support you, but it is too early for you to join the EU

Assistance to Ukraine, in particular the "Czech initiative", should be organized by NATO, says politician

Andrej Babis (Photo: x.com/AndrejBabis)

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, whose ANO party won the country's parliamentary elections on October 4, spoke about assistance to Ukraine in a commentary to Suspilne. According to him, the support is provided through the European Union, where the country pays money.

Babish said he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times, including in November 2019.

"I have been supporting him since the annexation of Crimea. So we are helping Ukraine through the European Union. It is helping Ukraine, and this is envisaged in the next European budget. We pay a lot of money to the European budget and so we will continue to help," he said .

Regarding the "Czech initiative" to supply ammunition, Babiš said that everything should be transparent and no one should make money from the war. According to him, this should be organized by NATO.

When asked about his support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the politician said that the country is not ready.

"You are not ready for the EU. First we have to end the war. Of course, we can cooperate with Ukraine, but you are not ready for the EU," he concluded .