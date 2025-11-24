Badrak: Russia's shelling destroyed more than 50% of production facilities of Ukrainian defense companies

In the summer, Russia launched a combined attack on enterprises that were preparing serious tests of Ukrainian ballistics

Presentation of a new cruise missile (Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense)

The system of information and physical protection of defense industry enterprises remains extremely imperfect and vulnerable. As a result of Russian attacks, some enterprises lost more than 50% of their production sites, said in the material for LIGA.net director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies Valentyn Badrak.

According to him, the reasons for this are the unprofessional work of the government and the home front in general. Among other things, the government restricted access to data on defense companies in public registers, including their locations and production capacities, only in October 2025.

"This happened in the fourth year of the large-scale war, after a number of important high-tech weapons manufacturers were unprecedentedly targeted by enemy missiles and drones in the summer – some companies lost more than 50% of their production sites," Badrak emphasized.

According to aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko, the enemy "i knocked out almost everything"ukraine could have used to produce ballistic missiles. When almost everything was ready for serious testing and production of a ballistic missile, the Russians launched a combined attack on all the enterprises involved in the process.

"Since the enemy is equally irritated and frightened by all Ukrainian missiles, we can confidently say that much of what has been said about ballistic missiles also applies to cruise missiles, in particular the Neptune missile system," Bardak said.

The analysis of special operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces by the end of August shows that all Russian strikes were carried out with the help of drones. The enemy did not use heavy missiles because they probably simply did not exist.

"This also indicates another thing: large heavy missiles and Neptune cruise missiles, in particular, are not given the highest attention that would allow for a constant increase in production, including within the framework of military-technical cooperation with foreign countries," the expert emphasized.