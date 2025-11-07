Russia has record losses in October – 25,000. Ukraine will start producing an analog of Mavic – President

Zelenskyy said the enemy's losses were caused by the increased use of drones at the front

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

In October, Russia suffered a record number of losses at the front due to drones – 25,000 soldiers. Ukraine will also launch large-scale production of Mavic UAV analogs, President Zelenskyy said at a briefing .

According to him, we are talking about the killed occupants – all cases have video confirmation. Without video confirmation – another 2000-3000 "two hundredth" Russians.

"This is the largest number of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale war in one month. This suggests that we are increasing the number of UAVs at the front," the president said .

He also announced a large-scale production of analogs of Mavic drones, which is planned to be launched in the near future.

"Mavic is a very important issue. In addition to the contracts we have, they are paid for, and it all works for us. We were looking for alternatives. We have found alternatives. There will be mass production of this alternative. We are now preparing the relevant financed contracts," Zelensky said .