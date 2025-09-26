Bail for former Odesa military commissar Borysov granted – source

Former head of Odesa region's TCC released on bail of over UAH 40 million

Yevhen Borysov (Illustrative photo: Stas Yurchenko / Graty)

The former head of the Odesa regional territorial recruitment center, Yevhen Borysov, was released on bail, the source confirmed LIGA.net in the law enforcement sector.

According to him, on Friday, September 26, Borysov was granted bail.

Earlier, the TSN resource published a certificate of bail of more than UAH 44.4 million for the former official.

According to media reports, two of the fugitive president's lawyers were among those who contributed the money Viktor Yanukovych – Vitaliy Serdyuk and Oleksandr Babikov.

Initially, Borysov's defense denied that he had posted bail.

"No one has posted bail. He is still in the pre-trial detention center. There is no such money", – lawyer Oleksandr Makovetskyi stated in the comments to Public.