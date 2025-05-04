'Because of hate': Trump suggests peace is 'impossible' but believes in success

The US President speaks of the hatred between Zelenskyy and dictator Putin, between the military of Ukraine and Russia after three years of full-scale war

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

US President Donald Trump suggested that it "may not be possible" to end the war of hatred between Ukraine and Russia, but at the same time he believes there is a "very good chance." The politician said this in an interview with NBC News.

The journalist asked Trump how much time he was giving Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate before he would walk away from this process.

"Well, there will be a time when I will say, "Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting." [...] Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen, okay? So I hope it [achieving peace] gets done," the US president replied.

The interviewer clarified what is a "red line" for the politician and at what point he will say that the US is withdrawing from the negotiations.

"Well, you'll know. I mean, there will be a time when I may say that... Maybe it's not possible to do [to achieve peace]. There's tremendous hatred, just so you understand. Kristen, we're talking tremendous hatred between these two men [Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin] and between, you know, some of the soldiers, frankly. Between the generals. They've been fighting hard for three years," Trump said.

At the same time, he believes that "we have a very good chance" of ending the war.

The presenter asked the president whether the US would stop providing military assistance and intelligence to Ukraine if he withdrew from the negotiations.

Trump said he didn't want to talk about it now: "It's too early to say that. I don't want to get into that argument."