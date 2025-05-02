The Secretary of State noted that Ukraine is important, but there are more important issues in the long term

U.S. President Donald Trump must decide how much more time the U.S. side should devote at the highest levels of government to ending Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, this conflict has no military solution: Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin cannot take over all of Ukraine, and Ukraine cannot push back the Russians at the turn of 2014.

He noted that Trump started talking to Russia for the first time in three years, as his predecessor's administration Joe Biden did not negotiate with Moscow.

"We see what needs to be done to make Ukraine stop. We see what needs to be done to make the Russians stop. The problem is that these two positions are still a little bit far apart," Rubio said .

According to him, the United States is not going to refuse to help, but there will come a time when Trump will have to decide how much time to devote to this issue. The Secretary of State noted that Ukraine is important to the US, but there are more important things.

"I would not say that the war in Ukraine is not important, but I would say that what is happening with China is more important in the long run for the future of the world. Obviously, Iran's nuclear ambitions, all these other things that we have going on. So at some point in time, it either has to happen or we all have to move on," Rubio said .