The US is not withdrawing from the Russian-Ukrainian talks

Tammy Bruce (Photo: Flickr / US Department of State)

The United States continues to mediate in negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, but will leave this role if there is no progress, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed to her Ukrainian counterpart, Heorhii Tykhyi.

During a press conference on May 1, Bruce stated that "the [US's] contribution to ending the war will change in that we will not be the mediator," citing a previous statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a conversation with Tykhy, the spokeswoman clarified that this comment was made in the context of her previous statement: in fact, she meant that the United States would step back from the role of mediator if there was no progress.

"This was not a new position, but only a repetition of what the US Secretary of State had previously stated, " the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted.