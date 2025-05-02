US will no longer mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia – State Department

The United States is waiting for concrete ideas from Ukraine and Russia after the war is over

Tammy Bruce (Photo: US State Department)

The United States will no longer mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a briefing on May 1.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to her, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made it clear that the style and methodology of the US contribution to the negotiation process will change, and she announced this on April 29.

"The contribution will change in that we will not be intermediaries... We are certainly still committed to that and will help and do whatever we can. But we're not going to be flying around the world at the drop of a hat to mediate meetings," Bruce said .

She emphasized that negotiations should now take place between the two sides – Ukraine and Russia. And now is the time for them to develop and present concrete ideas on how to end the full-scale war.

"It will be up to them," summarized a representative of the US State Department.