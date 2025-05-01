Sibiga announces a new round of talks with allies to resolve the war

Consultations are currently underway to determine the venue, format and content of the talks, the Foreign Minister said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Preparations are underway for a new round of talks with the participation of the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at a joint briefing with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel and Defense Minister Yuriko Backes.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that Ukraine and the world need the involvement and leadership of the United States in the process of resolving the war. Sibiga recalled the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his American counterpart Donald Trump in Rome. He called the meeting very meaningful and valuable .

"It was indeed a meeting with qualitatively new elements," the minister added .

He mentioned that Ukraine has had several rounds of talks with partners in Paris and London with the participation of the United States, Britain, Germany, and France.

"And of course, the next step will be another meeting in this format. Consultations between the allies are currently underway to determine the venue, format and content," Sibiga said .

He emphasized that the main thing is the content and the result, and now all efforts are aimed at achieving a just peace, the fundamental step towards which should be the establishment of a truce.

"Now we must all put pressure on Russia together to get a clear answer to the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea. Ukraine has accepted this proposal," the head of diplomacy said .

He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and expressed hope that the next round of talks with partners would be another step towards peace.